MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mission CISD student received a surprise visit during her first district basketball game.

U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Suzette Vela traveled from her station in Japan to her hometown in Mission to support her sister, Hazel Rodriguez.

“I wanted to surprise her for her first district game,” Vela said. “We haven’t seen each other in two years.”

Rodriguez is currently attending Rafael A. Cantu Junior High, the same school Vela attended when she was a student.

Vela attended and graduated from Mission High School.

“I was really happy and surprised she came,” Rodriguez said. “It’s been a long time since I’ve seen her.”

Rodriguez and Vela plan to spend time together by visiting South Padre Island, drinking Boba, and singing karaoke.

“I’m very fortunate for the opportunity I got to come home,” Vela said.