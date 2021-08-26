Local man discovered with thousands of child pornographic images, videos

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A South Padre Island man has been sentenced to federal prison for receipt and possession of child pornography.

The man’s arrest was announced in a press release from Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Robert Andrew Riley, 68, was discovered with thousands of child pornographic images and videos after authorities initiated an investigation into child pornography sharing on the internet in January 2018.

The investigation led authorities to Riley’s address on South Padre Island.

Law enforcement completed a search at his residence and seized several electronic and digital devices.

Forensic analysis discovered a total of “22,628 unique images and 6,097 unique videos of child pornography,” according to the United States Department of Justice.

Robert Andrew Riley pleaded guilty on June 25, 2019.

On Thursday, August 26, 2021, United States District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. sentenced Riley to 14 years of imprisonment with a 10 year supervised release. During his supervised release, Riley must register as a sex offender and will have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children as well as the internet.

Additionally, Riley was further ordered to pay $78,000 in restitution to 26 victims.

Riley has been and continues to remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility, to be determined in the near future.

The investigation was conducted by Homeland Security Investigations – Rio Grande Valley Child Exploitation Task Force.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ana C. Cano is prosecuting the case, which was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood (PSC), a nationwide initiative the Department of Justice (DOJ) launched in May 2006 to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

For more information about PSC, please visit DOJ’s PSC page.

Further information on internet safety education can be found by clicking the resources tab on the DOJ PSC page.