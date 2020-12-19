Local liquor store sees holiday sales skyrocket

LA FERIA, Texas (KVEO) — One item on many people’s holiday checklist: Alcohol. A local liquor store says holiday sales are up higher than years before.

The bottle shop is five-years-old and stands in the place of a liquor store that was here previously for 30-years. Owner Eric Hoff says this holiday season is unlike any they’’ve seen before.

Eric Hoff – owner of Bottle shop

“Yeah we expect it to be big,” said Hoff.

Hoff is talking about the day before Christmas

“So next Thursday will just be crazy,” said Hoff.

Jason who works a Bottle Shop

For this La Feria liquor store, this time of year is always busy but this year, “the pandemic though has greatly increased that,” said Hoff.

“This year it’s grown because you can’t do anything else unfortunately,” said Hoff.

But the sales aren’t the most important thing to him.

“When you’re involved in a business like this you become almost family to people and to see the fear, you know its sad—and i wish it were a normal world,” said Hoff.

Hoff says he places the value of his business in the hands of his community.

“My employees have heard it, if I could have regular world with regular sells—I would take that,” said Hoff.

Now, Hoff has a drive-thru option available, making this holiday season, a safe one.