BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A vigil will be held Tuesday evening in Brownsville for the lives lost Sunday in the mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs.

LGBTQ organizations across the Rio Grande Valley are partnering with Bar-B, a Brownsville bar, and the office of Brownsville City Commissioner Roy De los Santos to host a vigil for the five people killed at Club Q late Saturday night.

Nexstar Media Wire reported a gunman opened fire at Club Q around midnight on Saturday, killing five and injuring over 25 people.

“While the motive remains under investigation, it is important we gather to remember those lost and to stand against the hate and bigotry which stokes this type of violence as it is present in communities across the country and across the globe, including our own community here in Brownsville,” De los Santos said.

Partners in this vigil include the Valley AIDS Council, the South Texas Equality Project, the RGV Bears and Bar-B.

The vigil will begin at 7 p.m. at Bar-B located at 635 E. 10th St. in Brownsville.