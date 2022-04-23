HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The mother of Melissa Lucio, Esperanza Treviño, hosted Texas senator Eddie Lucio Jr. (D-37) and other advocates in her home on Friday to pray for the life of her daughter.

Lucio is convicted of killing her 2-year-old daughter Mariah Alvarez in 2007 and now sits on death row set to be executed in under 5 days.

“I don’t believe that Melissa deserves the death penalty because I don’t believe anyone has the right to destroy god’s creation,” said Lucio.

Senator Lucio lead a rosary for Melissa Lucio because he believes Lucio is wrongfully convicted.

Credit: KVEO Iris Karami; Pictured Esperanza Treviño, Mother of Melissa Lucio







“We read we hear we’re told that a lot of pressure was put on her to confess to something she might not have done,” said Lucio.

The senator said his pro-life stance is another reason he is advocating for Lucio and to end the death penalty in Texas.

Lucio spoke with Cameron County district attorney, Luis Saenz, in an effort to push for clemency. The senator said the last he spoke with Saenz was over two weeks ago.

“He made it clear that he would accept whatever else is given to him by Melissa’s attorneys, so we left his courthouse with hope,” said Lucio.

Before April 27th, Lucio said he might meet with governor Greg Abbott about Lucio’s case.

“I’ve been invited to, so I might take that invitation up—not to confront him—because the governor and I have worked well together,” said Lucio.

Credit: KVEO Iris Karami; Pictured: Bishop Daniel Flores of the Catholic Diocese of Brownsville

In the same day, the Catholic Diocese of Brownsville held a vigil lead by Bishop Daniel Flores who also is advocating for Lucio.

“Adding another death to a death doesn’t in any way make anything more just or better,” said Flores.

Bishop Flores added he also spoke with the Cameron County DA though did not disclose what Saenz’s response detailed.

“To ask the governor for clemency for the state of execution and also the parole board, we’ve constantly said there are of course many questions on the verdict and why it was reached the way it was,” said Flores.