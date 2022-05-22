A U.S district judge blocked the lift of title 42, lawmakers and area leaders say title 42 should stay.

U.S. senator John Cornyn spoke on title 42, the public health mandate put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The border patrol has told me that without title 42 or some alternative tool in place to control immigration flow across the border, that they will lose control,” said Cornyn.

Cornyn said he supports legal immigration, but illegal immigration is hurting some legal immigration programs such as D.A.C.A

“The unfortunate thing is because of the crisis that’s currently occurring at the border I don’t think Texans or Americans are going to let us confer an additional immigration benefit on these dreamers or DACA recipients no matter how deserving as long as this thing is on fire,” said Cornyn.

Texas representative Terry Canales D-40 agreed with the senator saying lifting title 42 is irresponsible.

“The reality is opening the border at this time for people who are seeking asylum without having any sort of barrier or safe guard of the American people from COVID-19 is absolutely irresponsible,” said Canales.

The city of McAllen responded to the motion to block the end of title 42 on Friday echoing the same message as Canales.

“The City of McAllen welcomes today’s decision by Judge Robert R. Summerhays of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana that the CDC policy known as Title 42, which kept immigrants out of the country due to COVID-19, must remain in place.” The City of McAllen

Other local leaders said they do not believe the Rio Grande Valley is ready for title 42 to end.

“We are going to have an influx of immigrants coming through our ports of entry with projections of 18 thousand per day, which is not sustainable at some point it needs to end,” said Joel Villarreal, the mayor of the Rio Grande City. “However, we need to make sure we have a comprehensive plan before we remove title 42.”

As for what comes next, the decision will be up to the U.S. department of Justice whether an appeal will be filed.