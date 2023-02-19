HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott’s State of the State Address this week is sparking conversation among local educators and lawmakers after declaring school safety an emergency item.

With school shootings being a primary concern, educators question whether the increase in health care professionals is enough to keep schools and children safe.

President of the Association of Brownsville Educators, Veronica Borrego, told Valley Central, “It’s very upsetting that it’s kind of been pushed to the side. Safety is a huge priority in all areas for us.”

According to the American School Counselor Association, the maximum ratio of counselors to students should be 1 to 250.

With Texas counselors today now given more administrative duties rather than counseling students, educators say it’s difficult for children to get the help that they need.

“We have counselors already in the school, but because we’re already not fully funded, we don’t have enough counselors to service the amount of students that we have,” Borrego added.

Texas Representative and former San Benito school board trustee, Janie Lopez, recognizes this issue.

She says she has requested several educational bills already, including a proposal to fix the counselor to student ratio.

Lopez said, “If we want our counselors to be able to do that then we have to be able to help them in alleviating the amount of work that they have to do.”

Lopez adds that as a legislator, money must be put into reinforcing school safety through more security, locking mechanisms, and active shooter trainings.

“We need to give this cause the funding they need. So that one, they can safeguard their buildings, but two, so they can also have the staff that is needed to safeguard their kids,” Lopez stated.