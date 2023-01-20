HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — State Representative Terry Canales (D-40) is calling on the state to adjust the cost of living for retired teacher and to contribute more money to teacher’s retirement.

“It shouldn’t be a vow poverty to become a teacher,” said Canales.

Canales drafted House Bill 332 which requires the retirement system to make a one-time cost of living adjustment for those receiving an annuity.

“It’s a travesty where we don’t complete and make good on the promises we made to these teachers,” he said.

Canales also drafted a constitutional amendment proposing an increase to the minimum amount the state may contribute to the Employees Retirement System of Texas and the Teacher Retirement System of Texas.

“We need to make sure that we take care of the people that are taking care of us,” Canales said.

Patrick Hammes is a union leader for Brownsville Educators Stand Together and agrees with Canales.

“The state needs to set up something where you have an automatic increase to adjust for inflation,” Hammes said.

Canales says the proposal would keep the retired teacher fund in good condition adding the state can’t expect to have high quality teachers without high quality pay, or a great retirement system.

“They shouldn’t have to be looking for a second job or a third job as retirees to make ends meet,” Hammes said.

If House Bill 332 passes, it will go into effect on September first.