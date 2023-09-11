HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Monday marks 22 years since the deadliest attack on U.S. soil.

On Sept. 11, 2001, more than 3,000 people died after terrorists hijacked several planes, two of which crashed into the World Trade Center and one into the Pentagon.

Today federal officials closed the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville from 7 to 8 a.m. to honor the fallen, including countless first responders.

Customs and Border Protection officers, Border Patrol agents, Department of Public Safety troopers and local law enforcement agencies gathered for the ceremony.

“[We do this] to commemorate those who lost their lives,” said Elias Rodriguez, Public Information Officer for CBP said. “Not only those who lost their lives but also those that risked their lives, and some even lost their lives trying to save others, which are our first responders. … It was a very sad day. I myself was actually working for CBP at the time and I can tell you, life has not ever been the same since that day.”

