CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Department is providing a Civilian Response to Active Shotter Events (CRASE) training to the community to prepare people for potential active shooter situations.

Chief Deputy Robert Gracia, said the training is something available for everyone and although the Valley has not experienced an active shooter situation, the training is important to be prepared.

“The purpose behind this is to help the community in the event that an event like this was to happen, they know what to do,” said Gracia.

He explained the importance of knowing ADD, the acronym for Avoid – Deny – Defend.

“Avoid the individual, lock yourself up in a room, barricaded yourself in that room, put something in that door so the individual cannot come into that area that you’re in,” he said.

He said the letter D in the acronym is for deny, which is to deny the shooter entry.

“Defend is your last resort, either you’re going to run, you’re going to fight and defend yourself. That’s your last resort. Hopefully, it doesn’t get to that, but if it does well of course you’re going to have to defend yourself,” said Gracia.

He adds it is important to be mindful of your surroundings as you enter a building and while inside.

“People that are trained or people that have heard or prepared themselves for unusual events, normally they react pretty fast and that’s what saves lives,” he said.

Gracia said aside from observing your surroundings, listening for sounds that are abnormal such as loud bangs or the sound of fireworks in an indoor setting is something that should be taken seriously and reported.

For more information on the CRASE training, you can contact the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 554-6700.