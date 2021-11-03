Local Jiffy Lube offers Veterans Day discount

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The Jiffy Lube Multicare Service Center in Brownsville invites all active, retired, and veteran military to their location for a special 50% off any oil change on Thursday, November 11.

“The incredible men and women of the armed forces give of themselves to our community and we wanted to give back even in a small way this Veteran’s Day and let them know we appreciate everything they have done and continue to do for our freedoms,” said Steve Isom, Executive Vice President of Stonebriar Auto Services.

The company’s news release said if customers are unable to visit on Veterans Day, the location offers 25% off any oil change each day throughout the year for active, retired, and veteran military.

Jiffy Lube Multicare is located at 209 America Drive in Brownsville. It is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

For more information click here.