Local ice cream shop serving up homemade ice cream

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Schoolhouse Creamery in Harlingen has been serving award-winning homemade ice cream since it opened in 2015.

“The customers love what we’re doing,” said Claudia Martinez, the owner of Schoolhouse Creamery. “And Harlingen loves what we’re doing.”

But it’s not just Harlingen that loves the ice cream there, Martinez said that customers travel to the shop from “McAllen, Mercedes, San Benito, Brownsville, Edinburg. They search for the best ice cream and they come to us.”

Martinez took over for the original owner shortly after the store opened. She told ValleyCentral that the ice cream is made fresh every few days and it is only “15 to 20 minutes” to make one bucket of ice cream.

Because it doesn’t take long to make, Martinez credits their small-batch, fresh, handmade ice cream for bringing in customers and keeping them coming.

“They do taste the difference between a store-bought ice cream. This one is a very creamy rich flavor. It is fresh, you can taste the difference and they like that,” she said.

The schoolhouse has some fan-favorite flavors that are always available but they rotate others. And they’re always on the lookout for a new flavor.

“When you like to cook and have the passion for it, it’s like the same. You get ideas and inspirations and then some customers give us, like, ‘oh can you do this flavor?’, ‘can you mix this with this?’,” she said.

Martinez said she’s most proud of being a female business owner and helping that community grow.