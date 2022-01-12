Local hospital to host blood drive

FILE – In this Friday, June 12, 2020 file photo, a woman has blood drawn for COVID-19 antibody testing in Dearborn, Mich. Antibodies that people make to fight coronavirus infection last at least four months and do not fade quickly as some earlier reports suggested — a good sign that vaccines may be able to give long-lasting immunity, scientists are reporting on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in the New England Journal of Medicine. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Regional Medical Center (VRMC) and Vitalant Blood Donation announced a blood drive for Jan. 14.

In a news release, both entities encourage the public to respond to the critical appeal for blood donations.

America’s Blood Centers is reporting the current trend for blood is the lowest they have seen in two years.

Both VRMC and Vitalant said donating blood is easy, it’s informative, and most of all saves lives. The purpose of blood drives is to serve many patients in local hospitals in various ways.

The blood drive is on Jan. 14 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. An appointment and walk-ins are welcome. All donors must wear a mask.

All donors receive a free total cholesterol test with every blood donation and have their blood pressure, pulse, temperature, and hemoglobin checked.

For more information contact Mariana Tumlinson for Valley Regional Medical Center at 956-350-7745 or Sandy Vasquez, donor recruitment manager for Vitalant at 210-723-2447.