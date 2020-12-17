Local hospital personnel receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — More than 20 frontline workers at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance (DHR) received the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

DHR Health received 5,850 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. The vaccine shipment arrived by UPS at approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday in two boxes that were kept cold with dry ice.

“The order in which front-line healthcare workers will receive the vaccine was determined by each group’s risk level in contracting the virus. This includes physicians and medical staff in direct contact with COVID-19 positive patients at DHR Health,” reads a statement from the hospital.

Registered Nurse Lindsie Schuster was the first to get the vaccine at DHR Health.

“I’m just feeling so much joy right now and this is just a really exciting day for all of us that have worked so hard.” said Schuster.

Schuster hopes others will look at this in a positive light. She hopes they can take information that they may need to help decide if they would want the vaccine or not.

Pharmacy Resident Ashly Ibrahim is used to giving shots, but on Wednesday, she felt a bit of the pressure, administering to some of the hospital employees.

“Of course I’m a little nervous to hold it because it’s like this is the goal that everyone has been waiting for but you have to do what you have to do,” said Ibrahim.

Lindsie Schuster said her plan is to remain vigilant and follow the safety precautions.

“I’m going to be behaving exactly the way I did before I got this vaccine. Taking all the precautions of washing my hands, wearing my mask and social distancing,” said Schuster.

She will be back to receive her second dose of the vaccine in 21 days.

“There was nowhere else I would want to be in this time than taking care of these COVID patients. It just felt like a calling,” said Schuster.

DHR Health is set to continue to give around 1,000 doses of the vaccine to their hospital heroes on Dec. 17.

“Even though the vaccine is a welcome addition to the fight against the spread of the virus, DHR Health does not require that their employees be vaccinated at this time,” said statement from DHR Health.