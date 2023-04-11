MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In Texas, more than 4.3 million people do not have health insurance.

One local hospital is helping to close that gap by providing low-cost insurance.

As Driscoll continues to expand in the Rio Grande Valley, it also offers health plans for those who qualify.

Driscoll Health Plan offers low-cost health insurance through Medicaid and Chip to qualifying families.

The plan includes many services including dental, mental health care, and treatment for special health needs. Now, Driscoll offers transportation for members, including out-of-state doctor visits.

“We do offer it as well to grocery shopping if they gotta go to H-E-B buy groceries to provide food on the table. If they got to go to food drives, if they have to go to any food pantry, we provide that as well or for any educational class as well,” Alfred Molina, Community Outreach Ambassador said.

According to RGV Health Connect 30% of people in the Rio Grande Valley don’t have health insurance.

Experts say providing low-cost health plans reduces the chances for illnesses to go undiagnosed due to more available access.

“For a family to qualify for Driscoll, they would need to receive a letter in the mail from the states once they are eligible for Medicaid, and they will have the option of selecting Driscoll to be the health care provider for that individual,” Molina said.