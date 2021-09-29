Donna high school student arrested on child porn charges

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 17-year-old man from Donna was arrested for possessing hundreds of images and videos of child pornography, Wednesday morning.

A federal investigation prompted the search of the teen’s home on Date Palm Drive in Donna where agents and officers found the illegal images.

Edmundo Parra Jr. was arrested by Donna Police around 7:30 Wednesday morning.

Parra was taken into custody where he is facing the third-degree felony charge of the possession of child pornography in the state of Texas could lead to a conviction that imposes up to a $10,000 fine and ten years in state prison.

Judge Javier Garza issued Parra a $5,000 dollar bond.

The investigation conducted was by the Donna Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, United States Secret Service, and U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations.