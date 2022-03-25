MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission High School Encore Theatre has earned five Rio Grande Valley Theatre Awards (The Palm Awards) nominations.
The Palm Awards are a celebration of outstanding student achievement, highlighting the work of high school students and teachers involved in theatre arts education, according to a press release.
The MHS Encore Theatre performance of The Old Man and the Old Moon earned the following nominations:
- Best Costume Design in a Musical
- Best Technical Crew in a Musical
- Best Supporting Actress in a Musical-Alyssa Chavez
- Best Featured Performer in a Musical-Musicians: Eliseo Vivas, Francisco Perez, Efren Carillo, Sebastian Luna, Nicolas Ortiz, Leo Reyes, Hector Guzman
- Best Ensemble in a Musical-Sailors: Christian Guzman, Alyssa Chavez, Bryana Guerra, Diego Garza, Christian Sanchez, Juan Segovia.