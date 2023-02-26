MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — From adjusting to life after the pandemic, to school threats and shooting instilling fear in children’s lives; studies show these are just some of the factors triggering mental illnesses across the nation.

Local health professionals say children are primarily suffering from depression and different types of anxiety disorders, with different causes triggering different age groups.

Pediatrics Specialist Dr. Asim Zamir said, “When the anxiety becomes overwhelming, and our body responds to it inappropriately, that’s when it becomes a medical problem, or a psychiatric problem.”

Restlessness, inability to focus, excessive crying and panic episodes are all chronic symptoms of severe anxiety among children.

That is why Mission CISD’s counselor, Christopher Cantu, said it’s important for the district to remove the stigma on mental health and educate the community on ways to help.

Cantu told Valley Central, “Part of our goal of implementing this mental health program here in Mission CISD is just letting people know that they can talk about their feelings, they can be vulnerable, they can cry if they need to, and they’re going to be okay. There’s going to be someone here to support them through all that.”

Individual therapy, family sessions and crisis interventions are all effective ways Mission CISD is helping address the increase in mental issues in schools.

Dr. Zamir also believes therapy is the best treatment option for children suffering from mental issues, such as anxiety, as opposed to medicinal treatment.

Dr. Zamir added, “If you see a problem in the child, please do not be shy, do not hesitate, please reach out for help. Don’t let it become a big problem or chronic problem, which results in a bad outcome.”