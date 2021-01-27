Local health official anticipates COVID-19 prevention methods through summer

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
February 07 2021 06:00 pm

HARLINGEN, Texas — According to new data from the University of Columbia, vaccinations are not enough to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

One local health official said he anticipates the Rio Grande Valley may have to keep up prevention methods through the summer. That will include social distancing, wearing a mask and staying home whenever possible.

“It is not enough that we get the vaccine. If we stop the things that we are doing to stop the transmission too early, we may see a lot of people getting sick and deaths and a lot of hospitalizations,” said Dr. Jose Campo Maldonado, UTRGV School of Medicine.

Dr. Maldonado added that the vaccine does help decrease deaths and overall severe illness due to the virus.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday