Local health official anticipates COVID-19 prevention methods through summer

HARLINGEN, Texas — According to new data from the University of Columbia, vaccinations are not enough to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

One local health official said he anticipates the Rio Grande Valley may have to keep up prevention methods through the summer. That will include social distancing, wearing a mask and staying home whenever possible.

“It is not enough that we get the vaccine. If we stop the things that we are doing to stop the transmission too early, we may see a lot of people getting sick and deaths and a lot of hospitalizations,” said Dr. Jose Campo Maldonado, UTRGV School of Medicine.

Dr. Maldonado added that the vaccine does help decrease deaths and overall severe illness due to the virus.