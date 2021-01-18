Local health experts weigh in on President-Elect Biden plan to combat COVID-19

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — In two days, there will be a change in leadership for the country, with it a change in plans for how to combat COVID-19. Local health experts are weighing in on what those plans could mean for the Rio Grande Valley.

The RGV is currently dealing with a spike from the holidays and following the state’s plan which is based on guidance put out by the federal government.

President-Elect Biden has already announced his seven point plan to beat COVID-19:

Fixing Trump’s testing and tracing

Fix personal protective equipment problems

Provide clear, consistent, evidence-based national guidance

An effective plan for the distribution of treatments and vaccine

Protect older Americans and others at a high-risk rebuild and expand defenses

Implement mask mandates by working with Governors and Mayors

However, even with that new plan and the raging numbers in the RGV, Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez thinks it will have minimal impact on this disease and the numbers in the community.

“I’ve seen what the president-elect Biden, what his plan is and quite frankly I don’t see a very significant difference and what the president-elect and what the current president have planned,” said Dr. Melendez.

He did say in the future the health industry should continue to educate politicians and elected officials on how important it is to make programs for the community to be healthy.

Part of Biden’s goal is to vaccinate 100 million Americans in his first 100 days in office.

Locally, there has been confusion about how to get the vaccination, long lines and people waiting overnight in their cars, hoping they’ll be able to get a vaccine.

Cameron County’s Health Authority Dr. James Castillo thinks national vaccine guidance is needed.

“Right now it’s really about the vaccine rollout and having the resources needed to reach mass amounts of people, there have obviously been issues with production, with distribution, with timely supply,” said Dr. Castillo.

Dr. Castillo says even a registration system could help the vaccine roll out go smoother.