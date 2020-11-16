Local health authority says people should take precautions when making Thanksgiving plans

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Local health authorities are encouraging Rio Grande Valley residents to be cautious of their Thanksgiving plans during the pandemic.

“It goes back to individuals risk and individual responsibility. We all know about COVID-19 now. We know it’s widespread. We know how it behaves and what we can do to prevent it. The safest thing people can do is to not come close into contact with people outside [the] household,” said Cameron County’s Health Authority Dr. James Castillo

Social distancing is strongly encouraged, however Dr. Castillo is aware that some people will want to take the risk and not do so.

“Have open window letting fresh air through the room or even having the gathering outside does a lot to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19. For thanksgiving coming up that may be one big thing people can consider if they already decide that they are going to get together to make it as safe as possible,” said Castillo.

Dr. Castillo also advises Rio Grande Valley residents to plan their COVID-19 testing appointments ahead of time before having any family gatherings.

“Do that probably the day or two days before you go ahead and do that just to see where you are at if you are asymptomatic and obviously if you are feeling sick then you don’t do it, you cancel your plans,” he said.

According to Dr. Castillo, the safety of everyone is determined by the choices they make on their own.