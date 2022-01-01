Local gym sees increase in membership as new year approaches

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It’s an old saying ‘New Year New Me.’ After the holiday season, many people set new goals of getting fit and living a healthier life.

For many, that starts with a gym membership and it’s leading to a surge of new gym-goers around this time.

Iron Core Gym owner Denis Sluck is already seeing more customers looking to get in shape.

“We’ve been receiving lots of calls and people been coming in to check out the gym. We had a lot of people in the beginning of December setting themselves up getting ready for the new year,” Sluck said.

During the early stages of the pandemic, gyms were shut down.

Keeping precautions in mind, in a time of uncertainty for many businesses, Sluck said she’s grateful people are looking to be healthy.

“All of our members plus some came back in. I guess being locked away at home was boring,” she said.

Before you pick up the weights and hit the treadmill, the personal trainer Angel Almendariz, offers keys to success, “Don’t give up. It’s going to be hard. It’s going to be tough but just think about the end result the end goal and why we started in the first place.”

Starting a fitness program may be one of the best things you can do for your health.

According to Mayo Clinic, physical activity can reduce the risk of chronic disease and improve your weight and boost your self-esteem.

Iron Core Gym owner says their goal was to provide a gym for people to work out. No strings attached, no annual contracts.

For more information on Iron Core Gym visit their website HERE.