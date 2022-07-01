HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral)- Following several mass shootings across the U.S. and in Texas, a local gun shop owner is speaking about the impact it’s having on his business.

“There’s been an uptick in sales and interest from people who are afraid they may not be able to purchase them in the future so they want to secure them,” said Brian Guerra, the owner of Lone Star Guns.

Guerra said people going to his business want to purchase firearms before prices soar adding that background checks are always performed.

“The gun does not go out the door unless that form is filled out and it’s cleared by the federal government they do their checks and sometimes we get a response right away or sometimes we get a delay,” said Guerra.

President Biden recently signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act into law, which expands background checks on people between the ages of 18 and 21.

“There’s nothing wrong with a vetted process to a point, the firearms industry and the federal government is making sure that the federal government whatever process they want us to go through does not impede into our second amendment rights,” said Guerra.

Guerra explains why education is the most important thing when purchasing a firearm.

“There’s a lot of personal responsibility that has to take place and a lot of people feel that people are not educating themselves enough about the products they are purchasing,” he said.

Guerra adds while sales are up people should still get trained to keep themselves and the people around them safe.