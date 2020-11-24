Local gift shops look forward to a big holiday shopping season

Local News

by: Xochilt Lagunas

Posted: / Updated:

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Christmas this year is looking extra jolly according to Quips N Quotes store manager Eva Portales.

“We are selling a lot of our Christmas items, people are decorating, they are excited about the Christmas season,” said Portales.

According to Portales, shopping sales are going well and what’s keeping them that way are their special Christmas edition masks.

“We have some Christmas masks. They are just getting ready for it. They are excited,” she said.

“So I guess even if the decor doesn’t sell as much, that just keeps us going because it’s something that people need for this year and we are accommodating,” she said.

According to Portales, the face masks have helped the Rio Grande Valley community feel safe to shop this holiday season during the pandemic.

“We never really get a large crowd but it’s steady all day. If they want to decorate something beautiful for the home we have it,” she said.

