HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Nationwide, grocery stores are having to adjust their prices because of inflation, and that extra cost is getting passed to the consumer.

Local residents like Barbara Gomez, have noticed a difference in their grocery spending.

“If I bought a whole chicken it would cost me around $8 and now it’s $11 to $12,” she said.

Steve Sigloch is the President of Grocery Services Inc. He said out of their 38 grocery store locations in Texas, 8 of them are located throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

According to Sigloch, inflation is impacting the consumer as much as it is impacting the business standpoint.

“Just about every product that we purchase has gone up in costs, formula prices have gone up about 9 percent, milk prices have also gone up 6 to 7 percent just in the last month alone,” he said.

Sigloch said the rise in prices was expected but did not know how big it would be.

“I’ve been in this business for seven years now and this is really the first time we have seen a price increase like this across the board,” he said.

Current supply chain issues are also making things worse.

“We have a lot of delays getting our products here and then a lot of times we get shortage products, apple juice is one in particular that we are getting a hard time getting,” he said.

In addition, Sigloch said having governmental programs like WIC has brought other challenges other than chain supply.

“Being in the WIC business, there’s a couple of cereals that we are unable to sell right now because of the cost, it’s too expensive and so we can’t sell those products,” he said.

Sigloch understands the frustration as a consumer and said as President of Grocery Services Inc. he is trying his best.

“We just ask people to be patient, we are doing our best, we are not hiding it, trust me if we had it, it would be on our shelves,” he said.

Like Gomez, Sigloch remains hopeful things will get better.

“I firmly believe; before long, we’ll look back at this and say, hey we made it through,” he said.