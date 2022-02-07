HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Supply chain issues continue to impact multiple industries, including boutiques and flower shops. With Valentine’s Day one week away, a local shop explained why prices may be higher.

Lisa Marie Human, the owner of Bloomers Boutique & Floral Designs, said her business has been feeling the effects of these ongoing issues.

“The biggest problem that we are having is freight issues and shipping and how shipping charges are just astronomical right now,” said Human.

Prices on shipping have doubled and items are difficult to get ahold of, stated Human.

“We are ending up paying a little bit more in freight which is harder to accommodate the difference in pricing. That has been a big issue to try to figure out how to continue going on in this new direction that we’re going with these extra charges,” said Human.

She said roses can now have up to a 15% increase and boutique items can be 5% to 10% higher in price.

Human explained that although the prices are higher, her customers have been supportive.

“Everybody kind of understands and is getting an idea of what everybody’s kind of going through. For the most part, they’ve been understanding. Some people are kind of hesitant but for the most part, everybody understands,” said Human.

Human said with the issues happening in many industries and across the nation, now is the time to support local businesses to help get back to how things were.

“It may cost you a couple more extra dollars in the long run, but you’re supporting a family, you’re supporting a dream, and you’re supporting your local community more than anything,” she said.

Human recommended ordering items ahead of time to help stores prepare and to ensure customers receive their items on time for special occasions like Valentine’s Day.