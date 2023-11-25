HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Many across the Valley enjoyed a delicious Thanksgiving feast this week, but now they are trying to get back into their workout routine.

Local fitness trainer Omar Garza from PUR Fitness in Brownsville provides tips for the best workouts after enjoying Thanksgiving.

Garza said people should take it one day at a time even if they are off the fitness wagon, just get back on and try again.

He added if you can’t get to the gym, simple movements for 20 to 30 minutes at home can help the body.