Local firework vendor urges community to take safety precautions when handling explosives

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — New Year’s Eve is a time for celebration, but to make sure 2022 starts off with a bang instead of flames, Alamo Fireworks wants to remind everyone how dangerous fireworks can be.

San Benito father and son lose home in fire on Christmas Eve

Chelsea Bode, Alamo Fireworks Sales Director, said their employees are encouraged to give safety tips to customers. She added that when products are purchased and bagged, the “grocery bags” they send home with customers have safety instructions inside.

To purchase fireworks, you must be 16 years of age and Bode recommends that there is nonstop adult supervision when the fireworks are in use, especially when younger children are around.

Bode also said that it’s best to “always have water nearby, so a bucket or a hose, anything like that just in case anything goes wrong, you’re at the ready.”

She also mentioned to use fireworks outdoors, pointing them away from people, buildings, and animals.

Both McAllen Fire Department Public Information Officer, Dr. Lucas Garcia, and Bode suggest setting up all explosives on a flat and steady surface.

If fireworks are not handled properly, Dr. Garcia said it could lead to a loss of life and property.

Regular COVID testing may be needed after Christmas surge

According to a 2020 report from the National Fire Prevention Association, 19,500 fires across the United States on New Year’s Eve were due to fireworks, resulting in five deaths and 46 injuries.

According to the NFPA, those firework-related fires resulted in $105 million in property damage.

Although the City of McAllen deems it illegal to shoot off fireworks of any kind, the McAllen Fire Department wants everyone to know, “if it does seem to be getting out of control, you want to reach out to local authorities immediately and as quickly as possible that way the professionals can come in and help.”

Dr. Garcia added that McAllen Fire Department’s dispatchers are able to walk firework-related fire victims through basic procedures of trying to put out the fire before the fire department arrives.

Among the list of cities who deem fireworks illegal within city limits include: Harlingen, Edinburg, Brownsville, South Padre Island, Pharr and Mission.

Human smuggling attempts stopped by law enforcement over holiday weekend

South Padre Island does not allow firework shooting within city limits or on the beach by civilians.

Anyone caught with illegal fireworks could face a fine. The fine varies from city to city.

The cities of Weslaco and Rio Grande City do allow fireworks.

For more information the legality of fireworks in your city, contact your local Fire Marshal.