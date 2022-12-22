RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As freezing temperatures are set to arrive in the Rio Grande Valley Thursday night, local farmers are preparing as some are still recovering from the February 2021 freeze.

“The risk is very much like what we saw in February of 2021 where we had three days in a row around 20 degrees and we lost all of the fruit that was hanging on the tree at that time,” said the Vice President of Operations for Lone Star Citrus Growers, T.J. Flowers.

Flowers explained that all hands were on deck as they harvest as much citrus as they can ahead of the freezing temperatures.

“We don’t want to be much beyond 12 hours at 28 because we’ll definitely have fruit loss on the account of the freeze and trees will be damaged somewhat as well,” Flowers said.

He said he is hopeful the temperatures do not reach the 28-degree mark as they are just now 60% recovered from the Feb. 2021 freeze.

As larger operations such as Lone Star Citrus Growers prepare and recover, smaller farms are concerned about freezing temperatures.

“We only harvest what’s ready to harvest. The rest is going to bite the dust there with the weather,” said farmer Pedro Alaniz of Alaniz Farms.

Alaniz sells produce at local farmers’ markets and counts on the profits as a source of income.

“Even a small amount takes a big loss,” he said.

J.D. Hogan, a board member of the McAllen Farmers Market, said local farmers have struggled with drought conditions, and too much rain at times, and said adding a freeze will be another setback.

“A lot of small farmers, they can’t get drop insurance like you can with a large producer, so for them, it’s just catastrophic,” said Hogan.

He explained that the community can help farmers recover after a severe weather event.

“Come out and support your local farmer, buy local, it helps the community, it helps people you know. That’s really the best thing, buy their produce, that helps them a lot,” Hogan said.