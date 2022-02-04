LYFORD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The drop in temperatures and freeze warnings throughout the valley are forcing local farmers to prepare their crops for potential weather damage.

Cruz Salinas, owner of Salinas Family Farm in Lyford, said last year’s freeze strongly impacted his farm.

“Last year we got hit very hard. We winded up losing probably 50% to 75% of our crop,” said Salinas.

He said although they prepare for freezing temperatures the freeze lasted longer than expected and with the potential freezing temperatures they are getting ready.

“Setting up the heaters, setting up the stands where the heaters go, setting out all the electrical lines that are required to run the heaters and that’s basically what we have to do, every single year, for an occasion like this,” he said.

Salinas explained they have been running the heaters for the last two days to ensure the tomato tunnels make it through the colder nights, but the precautions come at a cost.

“When you have a situation where you have to buy the heaters, you have to buy the electrical cords, I mean that’s another expense that’s just on top of expense. By the time it’s all said and done it’s a big loss to the farm,” he said.

Salinas Family Farm is also known for strawberry picking events at the farm, but he said they are expecting damage to their strawberry fields.

“With the freeze, it will probably abort and freeze all the top part of our plant. I don’t think it will kill it, it didn’t kill it last year, but it did set us back a full month for us to get the regrowth and for it to start producing berries again,” he said.

Salinas is expecting about a 10% loss at the farm and although not all of his crops will be impacted, he is concerned for other local farmers.

“A freeze like this even if it’s one night or two nights, that will totally kill the crop. That’s one thing that is dear to my heart, to where I see the other small local farmers will be suffering quite a bit from this freeze,” he said.

The farm usually sells their produce at the Harlingen Farmers Market and to clients, but with the drop in temperatures, his customers have reached out in support.

“Our clients that purchase from us all the time are already calling us to make sure that whatever is left, they’re able to purchase some that because they know that we’re going to get hit hard,” said Salinas.