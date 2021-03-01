Local farm vendor encourages the RGV to shop locally

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — Many crops throughout the Rio Grande Valley were affected by the winter storm.

Bertha Miranda, a local farm vendor for Alaniz Farm, said most of her produce was killed by the freeze.

“I grow all of this by hand, everything by hand,” she said.

Miranda added it will take a full month to grow back what she lost.

Despite the current struggle, she wants the community to know she is still working for them and that the community is her priority.

“Yes it affected us a lot but we just have to just start all over again in order to sell,” she said. “We always make our produce available because we focus on making sure that fresh food is available for everyone.”

Miranda feels many do not shop locally because they don’t realize that produce from local farms is available.

She encourages everyone in the Rio Grande Valley to give a local farmer a chance and support local businesses.