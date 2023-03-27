McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The South Texas Health System is partnering with Prominence Health Plan to host a panel discussing diabetes in the community.

The ‘Addressing Diabetes as a Community’ discussion panel will discuss strategies on how to prevent, treat and beat diabetes in the Rio Grande Valley.

According to a press release from STHS, studies suggest that nearly 27% of the population in the Valley has diabetes — doubling the national average.

Panelists will include local health care experts, government leaders, education and non-profit organizers.

The following experts will lead the panel:

-Ellie Torres, Hidalgo County Precinct 4 Commissioner

-Dr. Chris Casso, a family physician with STHS Clinics

-Jacqueline Harden, the regional school-based nurse at Region One Education Service Center —-Marisol Resendez, the executive director of El Milagro Clinic

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday at South Texas Health College Nursing & Allied Health Campus, Building B Dining Hall located at 1901 S. McColl Rd. in McAllen.

The panel discussion is free and open to the public.