PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former star left tackle for McAllen Memorial High School will be entering college this year with memories and experiences from his high school career.

Some of those experiences including two torn meniscus injuries and surgeries. Thomas Domian recalls his second injury as he makes his way into college football.

“I didn’t realize it until two weeks later because I couldn’t squat, and my coach picked up on it. then he sent me to the trainers, and the trainers said, I believe, you have torn your meniscus,” Domian said.

Dr. Daniel Romanelli, an orthopedic surgeon with South Texas Health System, said knee injuries are among the most common injuries in student-athletes.

“So most common that I see are going to be knee injuries and shoulder injuries really. But during football season… a lot of ACL injuries,” Romanelli said.

Domian is ready to take on college football at Blinn College in Braham.

“It’s going well right now, and I just got cleared to do full running and full contact,” Domian said.

Romanelli says letting an injury heal completely takes time and patience. He advises athletes to take a pre-anticipation physical.

“The best of the best thing to do is probably get a pre-participation physical with a sports medicine specialist. So, someone who can look at you from not only from a medical standpoint but also from a musculoskeletal standpoint,” Romanelli said.

Domian’s parents are excited to see their son play at Blinn and are glad to see their son play the sport he loves.

Romanelli suggests students avoid year-round sports to let the body rest. He says good nutrition, and staying active are important to help the body resist injuries.

On Wednesday, July 19, South Texas Health System will be hosting a webinar discussing sports injuries.