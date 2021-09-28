Local elections offices push residents to register to vote, Oct. 4 deadline approaches

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Elections offices in both Cameron and Hidalgo County have been collecting applications to vote for the Nov. 2 elections.

“We’re making sure that people have the opportunities in the community to register to vote and to have them recognize how important it is to submit a new application,” said Remi Garza, Cameron County Elections Administrator.

Residents who plan to vote this November need to make sure their home address is updated even if they are already registered. Garza said if the information is not updated, it will cause issues on election day.

“There may be a specific race that you want to participate in whether it is city council, school board, or a bond issue and you moved into a community and your registration is still left in where you used to live you cannot be able to participate in that election.”

The Hidalgo County Elections Office is also preparing for six city elections. Voter Registrar Manager Belinda Sagredo said registration numbers in the county are lower than last year.

“The last year we had national voter registration day it was for a presidential election, so the volume of people registered was even greater than what we have now,” Sagredo said. “We just want to tell the people out there to just come by ad check your status to make sure that you are eligible for this election.