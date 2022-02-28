RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The primary elections are just hours away and valley elections offices are preparing for what’s anticipated to be a busy election. Cameron County saw nearly 20,000 voters during early voting and Hidalgo County saw more than 42,000 voters.

“Both parties have seen a big increase over the last time we had Governor’s race on the primary ballot,” said Remi Garza, Cameron County Elections Administrator.

With a heightened interest in voting for both Democrats and Republicans in the valley, Garza tells ValleyCentral the last few days have been dedicated to preparing all of the polling locations in Cameron County.

“We wrapped up all of our training this weekend and we distributed all of our supplies to the judges,” Garza said. “So, now we are just waiting for the polls to open.”

But since this is a Primary Election, the county is still urging voters to make sure they know where to cast their ballots.

“People have to remember that the Republicans are holding their elections at their precincts and the Democrats are holding it at their precincts,” Garza said. “Sometimes it is at the same building. But sometimes it is not so you have to really make sure you know where you are going to go on Tuesday morning.”

In Hidalgo County, there are 18 polling locations for Republicans and 42 for Democrats. But another thing voters can expect when heading to the polls is new voting machines, required by Texas state law.

“The only thing that has changed is that your selections are printed on a ballot,” said Hilda Salinas, Hidalgo County Elections Assistant Director. “You then take that ballot to a scanner and then feed in the ballot into the scanner where it will be tabulated.”

While valley voters will make their decision Tuesday, there is still a lot that needs to happen between now and November.

“There might be a primary runoff at the end of May so they can make the final decisions,” Garza said. “Voters need to once again make sure they know where they are going to go vote because in November both parties are obviously at the same location since they are all on the same ballot.”