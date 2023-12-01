BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fans from across the Valley are anticipating tonight’s Region IV-5A title football game between Brownsville Veterans and Corpus Christi Miller.

Sams Stadium will seat more than 11,000 fans at tonight’s sold out game.

For those who couldn’t purchase a ticket, there will be watch parties across the city at local businesses in the Brownsville area.

The football watch parties and festivities is expected to bring an economic boost to businesses and the city.

“We have noticed that we have an increase of new people coming in. We have a lot of people coming in for the pregame for the Veterans,” Licis Gonzalez, manager of Morning Glory restaurant said.

Businesses have seen a huge number in their stores as early as Friday morning.

“We also have a lot of people coming in visiting with their friends, big tables, gathering around for parties and getting ready for the game,” Gonzalez said.

Local restaurants have been preparing for tonight’s game for over a week by stocking up on products to ensure they have what they need for their customers.

“We actually had our pitmaster put together an extra amount of barbecue,” Aldo Ceja, General Manager of 1848 BBQ said.

“As far as like beer orders are concerned, we went heavy, and started stocking a bunch of stuff we think people would be interested in,” Ceja added.

Nathan Burkhart, Vice President of the Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation, says this game will bring a lot of business to local shops.

He includes the game is not the only event in the city tonight.

“I think we’re gonna see a really good residual economic impact from all the events happening in downtown Brownsville from Sams Stadium with a game to Zoo Lights over at Gladys Porter Zoo and first Friday,” Burkhart said. “Downtown restaurants and retail businesses in the city are really going to have a good week.”

Gilbert Rendon, the owner of the New York Deli, says in the almost 40 years his family has had their business in Brownsville, tonight’s football game is the biggest event to happen to the city.

He has increased his staff in his kitchen to prepare for the crowd after the game, something he says he has never had to do for any event.

“Besides them being victorious tonight, that’s the best part. You know what I mean? If we could win, and have had a few, a few extra dollars, that’d be even better,” Rendon said.

Kickoff for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7 p.m.