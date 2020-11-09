Local economist talks about the impact of a Biden presidency on RGV economy

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — A local economist says a change in the White House may add more economic growth in the Rio Grande Valley region.

Economist Teo Sepulveda, professor at South Texas College says presidential elections change the expectations of investors and money managers.

Sepulveda says two key indicators on how the economy will react are a combination of oil prices and the stock market.

Historically there is a trend depending on what party is in office. Republicans tend to promise to lower taxes and spend more on defense creating an immediate spike in the economy.

While Democrats tend to bring in new ideas, creating new rules and investors will typically hold off on investments until they know those new rules.

“The typical pattern is as Republicans come along there is usually a spike, and then a plateau. When you have Democrats usually a little plateau at the beginning and then a steady growth later on,” says Sepulveda.

Sepulveda adds the pandemic is likely to interrupt normal patterns but as the economy slowly recovers, there will also be a slow increase in the cost of living.

Sepulveda expects the incoming administration to be more friendly when it comes to immigration and relations with Mexico, creating less tension on the border.

When Obama was in office the region saw a steady growth in the retail sector, says Sepulveda

Then in 2016, a decrease started.

“Why, because there were tensions on the border. A lot of investors held off a lot of economic, and activity started to pull back. Why, because nobody on the border was sure what was going to happen, with the typical relationship we have with our neighbor,” says Sepulveda.

Sepulveda mentions retail is an important indicator of the Rio Grande Valley economy because if employment numbers are low, retail sales are usually also low.

While Sepulveda believes the Rio Grande Valley will benefit from the Biden Administration, he doesn’t expect to see a big boost to the economy right away.