RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Local dog rescuers are speaking out on illegal dog dumping, an issue they said is getting out of hand.

Beth Newell, a Rio Hondo Resident, said she recently came across a puppy that was dumped in an empty lot.

She explained that the dog was very sick and left to die.

“Took her to the hospital they only take animals after 1 o’clock, but he took a look at the dog and said it’s very sick we’ll probably have to put it down,” said Newell.

She said after getting that advice, she reached out to a friend and local foster, Jennifer Wilson, who suggested the dog may have a chance and recommended she take it to a veterinarian.

“The vet said yes, she has a fighting chance, got all the medicines, Jennifer said that she would foster it because I already had two other animals that I had rescued, in Rio Hondo as well,” she said.

Newell said she spent almost $300 on the care and Wilson agreed to foster the puppy.

“There are probably just as many that are like Aurora that get dropped off on the side of the road in the middle of nowhere and no one ever hears about it,” said Wilson.

Chief William Bilokury, the Rio Hondo Police and Fire Department’s chief, said they often deal with the abandoned dog issues.

“We’re out here and a little bit more rural than some of the other towns surrounding us, so people see it as an opportunity. We do from time to time get waves of animals being dumped,” said Bilokury.

He said there are laws against dog dumping and if a person is caught, they will pursue the case.

“If we catch people in the act, they’re going to get arrested on-site,” he said.

Local rescue groups like Paw Posse Rescue and Rehabilitation said the issue is valley-wide.

“It’s time for the Valley to start taking this seriously. It is a huge, huge problem and it’s glossed over, and it’s dismissed by the powers that be I feel like our local leadership turns a blind eye to it and it’s time to start taking it seriously.

Wilson said aside from local leaders stepping up, spay and neuter resources are also important and highly needed in the valley to help with the issue.

Chief Bilokury added that fines for dumping or abandoning dogs can range from $2,500 to $10,000.