Local doctors warn against vaccine myths, misinformation seen online

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Local doctors are clearing up COVID-19 vaccine myths seen online and urge the community to verify any information they read.

Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez says giving legitimacy to people’s concerns is important. He also shares some of the vaccine myths he has read online.

“People are being injected with nanotechnology… that there was a genetic lace material in the vaccine that would forever change your own DNA,” he said.

Dr. James Castillo, Cameron County Health Authority, says he is urging his patients to be careful of what they read on social platforms.

“Social media gives them this huge platform of completely unvetted, nonscientific, imaginary made-up quote, facts and that really makes it confusing to find out what’s real and what is not,” he said.

Dr. Castillo adds no one is providing evidence to support the myths they talk about.

“I think a lot of people are just making up a lot of stories these days and you can’t challenge them because they just make it up and present it as facts.”

Dr. Castillo shares that those who are still skeptical about the virus would feel different if they could vsit a hospital and see the current reality of many.

“If this made every single human sick when they got it, we would not debate about this, if this was Ebola nobody debates about Ebola being real or not,” said Dr. Castillo.

Some doubt the effectiveness of the vaccine because they feel it was rushed, however Dr. Castillo says all the necessary steps were taken to approve the Pfizer vaccine.

“You were able to compare 18,500 people in each group in the phase three trial, you’re able to see the people who didn’t get this vaccine and the people who got it and you can compare them, and the safety and effectiveness was pretty remarkable,” said Dr. Castillo.

Dr. Melendez says another myth he has heard about is the tremendous side effects caused by the vaccine.

“Those complications that have been noted which include skin rashes etc. there a lot of other variables that you have to consider because these human beings are living their life,” he said.

Both doctors agree that the best way to debunk a myth is for people to fact check using credible sources.

“Agencies like the CDC can make all this information available to you and update it as soon as possible, listen to your local leaders, call your own health care provider and get their opinion on it,” said Dr. Castillo.