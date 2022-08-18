PENITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A prominent Hidalgo County defense attorney was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated. Oscar Rene Flores was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, a DPS trooper stopped a Ford Expedition traveling east on US 83 passing Tom Gill Road, in Penitas because the SUV was seen coming in and out of its lanes.

The trooper said Flores appeared to be confused, sleepy and with red watery eyes.

The complaint indicates that Flores told the trooper he had “a bad breakup.”

Two alcoholic beverages were found in the center console of the SUV, along with a 12-pack box on the passenger side floorboard, the complaint stated.

The trooper said he suspected Flores may have been intoxicated, so he conducted a field sobriety test and preliminary breath test and they confirmed Flores was intoxicated and over the legal limit.

The report indicates Flores was asked to provide a breath sample and refused. He was later transported to the Hidalgo County Jail.

The 50-year-old Flores is longtime defense attorney. He is currently representing Victor Alejandro Godinez who is charged with capital murder of a peace officer. Godinez is accused of shooting DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez in 2019. Sanchez later died as a result of his injuries.

Flores had previously represented Victor Lee Alfaro, who was sentenced to 58 years in prison for the murder of Reynaldo Reyes Jr.

Flores was released on a $1,500 personal recognizance bond.