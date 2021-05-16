Local daycare continues struggling with enrollment, slowly bouncing back

EDCOUCH, Texas (KVEO) — Mary Capetillo opened her business All About Kids Learning Center 20 years ago.

“We do get them prepared for pre-k and kinder,” she said. “Daycares do a lot for the kids.”

The business was flourishing with a 63-child capacity right when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“We lost a lot of kids,” Capetillo said. “Business got real slow, and it still is. Parents are still keeping their kids at home.”

Paycheck Protection Program loans helped keep the business open, but with only 10 kids, the remaining employees knew it was going to be an uphill climb.

As an essential worker, Mary Lou Segura knew she couldn’t keep her two youngest home.

“I felt like horrified in other words,” she said. “The lifestyle changed for each and every one of us.”

Her older daughter was also concerned about her siblings being around others.

“I told my mom, ‘I don’t care if I’m going to struggle with school. I want them to stay home.’”

The daycare hasn’t had any cases of infection and Segura said she made the right choice to continue sending them.

“They have other kids to play with; they weren’t just stuck at home,” she said. “They probably would’ve ended up in a depression at home because of all this that’s going on.”

All about Kids enrollment remains below 50%, however Capetillo is hopeful the worst of the struggles are over and the business will bounce back.

“I’ve always told my staff, it doesn’t matter if we get one child, two children, at least they’re coming in,” she said. “And God is good. He’s going to bring us more kids.”

She adds there is no perfect daycare, but everyone does their best to keep the kids happy and safe. The daycare accepts children from newborns to the age of 13 and is open for enrollment.