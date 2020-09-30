Local congressmen host census discussion via Zoom

WASHINGTON, Texas (KVEO) — Local congressmen are holding a discussion on ways in which the Census 2020 count day can be extended.

Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15), Filemon Vela (TX-34) and Henry Cuellar (TX-28) are hosting the discussion.

Other panelists include Census Representative Mary Jane Garza, McAllen Mayor Jim Darling, Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez, Granjeno Mayor Yvette Cabrera, Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez.

Leaders will discuss the importance of the RGV being counted in the 2020 Census.