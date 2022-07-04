RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Across the Rio Grande Valley cities are gearing up for fireworks shows but there is a lot of work that goes into putting on these dazzling displays. One company that handles these shows explains the safety guidelines ensuring the show goes off without a hitch.

As some companies across the U.S. experience a firework shortage, Marc Crain the founder of Island Pyros says he lucked out this year.

“The only reason we are able to do the shows this year is that last year I was doing a lot of pre-purchasing, so my magazines were full, and we had a lot of stockpiles,” said Crain.

Crain says he uses a preview video of the firework shows to show his clients what his company can provide.

“I like to design a show, get a musical soundtrack put together for them, and present that to the city, it actually takes months of planning,” said Crain.

During the time that they are planning, Crain says he does a lot of site surveys to ensure there is a safe distance from attendees.

“Then we have to go meet with the Fire Marshall and the city manager. We will do a walkthrough of the site and get the approval of what’s happening with the site,” said Crain.

Finally, he adds they receive a permit from the state giving them the green light to put on the fireworks show.

Crain says he’s helped many cities including South Padre Island put on fireworks shows leading up to the holidays.

“We started out on Thursday evening at Isla Grand on South Padre Island from there we moved over to San Juan and that was Friday evening and Saturday was La Feria and then last night (Sunday) was in Hidalgo.

On Monday, July 4th, Crain says his company is also handling the city of McAllen’s fireworks show.

“We are going to have a multiple and different color show and then we have what is called Ghost Shells. It’s kind of like the stars appear and disappear,” said Crain.