Local community workspace thriving as people struggle to work from home

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The pandemic has created a unique problem for one local business: It is expanding too quickly.

Society 204 houses a variety of businesses in a 12,000 square foot co-working facility complete with amenities.

“We want to make sure they lead productive, successful thriving businesses,” said Director of Operations Renee Sánchez Leal. “In order to do that they have to build up a community, and that’s what we offer here.”

It’s been open for six years, but the sharpest increase in membership came during the pandemic.

“We’ve grown quite quickly as people realize that working from home is not cutting it,” she said. “They’re not productive sitting at the kitchen table trying to get their work done.”

Memberships vary from private offices to shared, open workspaces. And to accommodate the growth, it is again expanding.

“We outgrew our original building, which was 4,000 square feet, moved into this beautiful 12,000 square foot building in June, and by November very quickly realized we needed more space,” she said.

Sanchez Leal says among many of the new members are people who lost their traditional jobs due to the recession and are now pursuing their passion full-time.

“People who were making jewelry before for their friends and family for holidays are now selling that,” she said. “So we’re seeing this ability to take what’s been given to you and instead of feeling sorry for yourselves, we’ve seen the people of the Valley become resilient.”

Owner Nick Cantu also runs a brokerage firm out of the facility and says having a medley of trades under one roof benefits everyone through increased exposure.

“Of course, I could give some kind of dialogue when it comes to taxes and real estate, but how much more valuable am I when I can bring in a CPA down the hall who’s very passionate about his career and obviously trying to pick up the business as well,” said Cantu. “ So in return, it really helps me thrive in my business.”

While Society 204 brings people together, Sánchez Leal says it is the safest workspace in the Valley due to its health screenings and sanitation measures.

The business is also offering rapid COVID tests to interested members under a state pilot program with the local chamber of commerce.