Local churches adjust differently to new CDC mask guidelines

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — Different establishments and businesses are in the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) are making modifications to adapt to the CDC guidelines, which allows those fully vaccinated to go without a mask.

A mask has been a sign of protection for many and will continue to be a tool to ensure the safety of everyone at Faith Fellowship Church.

Michael Smith, the Bishop and Pastor at Faith Fellowship Church, said he is happy for those who have been vaccinated. However, masks will continue to be used inside the building.

“We are still going to have the sign out that indicates that people need to wear masks because everybody hasn’t been vaccinated but a lot of us have been,” he said.

Smith encourages those who have not been vaccinated to continue protecting themselves. He added the updated guidelines are a step in the right direction and that the church will keep safety protocols in place.

As for Vital church, Pastor Chali Martinez said he is willing to adapt and support those who have been vaccinated.

Pastor Martinez thinks it makes sense for people who have been vaccinated to not have to wear masks and is looking forward to the change.

“I think our language will change slightly from encouraging to optional, so that’s just a practical way to kinda react to the latest CDC guidelines,” said Martinez.

Pastor Martinez said the church has always encouraged people to wear masks and get the vaccine.

Martinez plans to have everyone enter the building with a mask and if vaccinated, they can take it off at their seat.