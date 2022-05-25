BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A local church will gather Wednesday night to hold a prayer for the city of Uvalde.

Ministerio Cristo Es El Camino will hold the prayer at 7 p.m. at 222 East Elizabeth Street.

The organization will hold the prayer for the city of Uvalde, including Robb Elementary School, teachers, and all first responders.

Ministerio Cristo Es El Camino invites all neighbors, family members, and friends to join.