Local church builds outdoor shower to help the homeless community

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Logos Community Church is giving back to the homeless community by providing a place to shower.

Lead Pastor Jeff Neal said there was one thing he kept hearing after talking to the homeless community for several months.

“We don’t have a place to shower. Either we can’t stay at the shelter or our time has run out,” he said.

According to Pastor Neal, some of the homeless have gone without a shower for several weeks or months.

“Imagine not being clean for a couple of weeks,” he said.

The need inspired Pastor Neal to proceed with the idea of an outdoor shower.

Pastor Neal in front of outdoor shower

“We had a team to put this shower out behind the church,” he said.

According to Pastor Neal, the outdoor shower is available once a week but is willing to increase the availability if needed.

“We’ve been allowing showers 8:00 to 9:00 Wednesday mornings and we will expand it as needed,” he said.

Pastor Neal says most of the homeless community are going through difficult times and the outdoor shower has helped give them a sense of self worth.

“We want to help give them some dignity make them feel good about themselves and show them the love of Jesus,” he said.





The Logos Community Church is currently accepting hygiene donations to continue the positive movement of giving back to those in need.

Pastor Neal says the following items will help ensure more showers and hygiene essentials for the homeless:





Bath towels

Shower flip flops

Bar soap

Shampoo

Toothpaste

Toothbrush

Dental floss

Wipes

Those who are interested in donating are encouraged to reach out to the Logos Community church Facebook page or email.