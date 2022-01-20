Local charities providing shelter from the cold

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Local charities are helping people find a warm place to stay, as temperatures continue to drop across the valley.

Noe Ramos just recently became homeless and when cold weather hits the valley, it’s a struggle to find a warm shelter.

“Just stay out of the cold find something warm because where we are staying at, it’s all just open.” Ramos said. “You know lately, this is our first time being homeless, so it’s kind of hard to adapt and stuff.”

Ramos is not the only person trying to escape the freezing temperatures. Loves and Fishes in Harlingen is constantly having people show up at its doors.

Executive Director Victor Rivera tells ValleyCentral it’s prepared to take in up to 150 people. Blankets and food will be provided to people who come in. After last year’s deadly freeze Rivera wants to make sure Loaves and Fishes is prepared for any drop in temperatures.

“This was kind of an indicator we noticed that the temperatures and the degrees started to drop quickly so that kind of put us on alert to make sure that we have everything ready,” River said. ” From having the cots having the blankets, having all essential items for anyone coming in.”

The Salvation Army in Harlingen is not providing an overnight shelter but is providing a warming center for people during the day. Coats and Blankets are also being collected, but more donations are still needed.

As far as jackets are concerned, we have had a recent blessing of donations,” said Capitan Benjamin Deuel “But we are still really lacking on blankets and heaters and the more jackets we have the more we will be able to give out to the public.”

While this will not be the last cold front this winter season, preparations are already being made for the next one.

“We want to make sure that that they are warm we want to make sure they have food available to them, blankets and all of the necessary essential items that they need to survive the night,” Rivera said.