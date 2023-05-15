LAGUNA HEIGHTS, Texas(ValleyCentral) — This week marks national Salvation Army week and it comes at a time when the organization is helping tornado victims in Laguna Heights.

Organizations like the Salvation Army have been helping with meals, and now they’re asking for your help.

“We’re just basing it on day by day. And we are asking people to help us with the donation. And with the monetary donations and all these donations that come in,” said Salvation Army service extension representative Julie Gaucin. “That’s the money that we’re going to be able to use for the families that were affected, try to help them out and get back on their feet again.”

National Salvation Army Week is an opportunity to recognize the countless volunteers, donors, and beneficiaries like the Laguna Heights community.

The Salvation Army is asking for donations to help those who were affected by the tornado get back on their feet, as many have lost everything. If you’d like to donate, click here.

The South Texas Chapter of the American Red Cross is also asking for donations to continue helping those who are in need. If you’d like to donate, click here.