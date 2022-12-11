HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Custom Car Club raised money to donate toys for the non-profit Blue Sunday – a child abuse prevention organization.

Valley Custom hosted a raffle to raise money for children in need and then contacted Blue Sunday to set up a donation of 50 brand new toys.

“We wanted to give out to the community help out any child that’s out there that needs a little extra these holidays,” Valley Custom Car Club member Ana said.

President of the Valley Custom Car Club, Frank Hernandez, wanted to give back to the community and help children in need of a little holiday cheer.

“How I feel we are blessed I want to bless other people,” Hernandez told ValleyCentral.

Blue Sunday is a non-profit organization that takes a stand in the child abuse prevention initiative. The organization has been helping children across the Rio Grande Valley since 1994.

Blue Sunday president and cofounder, Janet Magee, said how excited she is to work with Valley Custom Car Club and noted the importance of donating.

“Its important that every child be remembered at Christmas,” Magee told ValleyCentral. “No child should wake up Christmas morning and not have something because their parents couldn’t afford it or maybe their parents aren’t event there.”

For more information on how to donate, contact Blue Sunday at (956) 299-0564, or visit bluesunday.org.